UN to Welcome Possible Meeting of Big Five Proposed by Putin - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The United Nations would welcome a meeting of the leaders of the five Security Council permanent member-states to discuss global issues proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik on Thursday.

Putin proposed earlier in the day to hold a meeting of the heads of Russia, China, the United States, France and the United Kingdom and stated that Moscow intends, without delay, to send the appropriate letters to each country's leader.

"As a general rule, the United Nations encourages friendly relations among all member states," Haq said. "So, of course, any efforts to encourage discussions among the five permanent members of the Security Council are welcomed."

Earlier, a British government spokesperson told Sputnik that London is awaiting more details about the meeting from Putin.