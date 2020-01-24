UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN To Welcome Possible Meeting Of Big Five Proposed By Putin - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:40 AM

UN to Welcome Possible Meeting of Big Five Proposed by Putin - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The United Nations would welcome a meeting of the leaders of the five Security Council permanent member-states to discuss global issues proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik on Thursday.

Putin proposed earlier in the day to hold a meeting of the heads of Russia, China, the United States, France and the United Kingdom and stated that Moscow intends, without delay, to send the appropriate letters to each country's leader.

"As a general rule, the United Nations encourages friendly relations among all member states," Haq said. "So, of course, any efforts to encourage discussions among the five permanent members of the Security Council are welcomed."

Earlier, a British government spokesperson told Sputnik that London is awaiting more details about the meeting from Putin.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia China France London Vladimir Putin United Kingdom United States All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.