United Russia Leads In Russian General Election With 42% Of Vote - Election Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The United Russia ruling party has taken lead in the country's general election, winning 42.92% of the vote, as 20.06% of the ballots have already been counted, according to the data of the Russian Central Election Commission.

The ruling party is followed by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation with 23.04%, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia with 8.77%, the A Just Russia - For Truth party with 7.14% and the New People party with 6.87%.

The parties that have not passed the necessary 5% threshold include the Party of Pensioners, the Communists of Russia and The Greens, with 2.91%, 1.48%, and 1.07%, respectively.

