Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) The approval rating of US President Joe Biden went down in his first nine months of presidency more than that of any other US president since 1945, a new Gallup poll revealed.

The poll results, released by The Telegraph on Saturday, show that Biden's popularity fell by 11.3 percentage points (from 56 percent during his first three months of presidency to 44.7 percent in the last three months). This is a bigger slump than what former US president Barack Obama experienced in the first nine months of presidency, when his approval rating fell by 10.1 percentage points.

In comparison, former US president Donald Trump's popularity decreased only by 4.4 percentage points in the first nine months of his presidency, while the approval rating of Jimmy Carter, who served as US president in 1977-1981, went down by 8.

9 percentage points at the start of his presidency.

George W. Bush's approval rating rose by 13.1 percent in his first nine months, while George H. W. Bush's popularity as president went up by 12.0 percent in the corresponding period.

According to The Telegraph, Biden started experiencing a sharp drop in popularity in July, when coronavirus cases were on the rise, and his approval rating went down even more over the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of August. His average approval rating of 44.7 percent (months of July through October) appears to be the lowest of the 11 US presidents since World War II, apart from Donald Trump.

Only four percent of Republicans approve of Joe Biden, while 78 percent of Republicans want Donald Trump to make another bid for the White House, according to The Telegraph.

