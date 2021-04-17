UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Eight People Died Of Thrombosis In France After Vaccinated With AstraZeneca Drug -Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 04:30 AM

UPDATE - Eight People Died of Thrombosis in France After Vaccinated With AstraZeneca Drug -Watchdog

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Eight people have died in France over blood clots following the vaccination with the AstraZeneca drug, the National Agency for Medicine and Health Product Safety (ANSM) said.

As of April 8, more than 2.72 million AstraZeneca vaccines had been used in France.

From April 2 to April 8, nine new thrombosis cases and two cases of isolated disseminated intravascular coagulation after the AstraZeneca vaccine had been confirmed in France.

The total number of blood clots cases after the inoculation with AstraZeneca in France stands at 23, including eight lethal ones.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 139.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.99 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

France has confirmed more than 5.28 million coronavirus cases so far, with over 100,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

World France Died March April 2020 Blood Ansari Sugar Mills Limtied Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash leads UAE delegation to quartet mini ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls Prince Charles, expresses ..

3 hours ago

President of International Federation of Asian and ..

4 hours ago

Emirates Gold Bullion Committee reviews fresh step ..

4 hours ago

British actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

4 hours ago

Russia to expel five Polish diplomats: ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.