UPDATE - Italy Issues Tsunami Warning After Earthquake in Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The Italian Civil Protection Department on the basis of the data processed by the Tsunami Alert Center of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) on Monday issued a "warning of possible tsunami waves" in the south of the country amid a strong earthquake in Turkey.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that a 7.4 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaras province at 04:17 a.m. local time (01:17 GMT). At least 284 earthquake-related deaths have been reported across seven provinces, while another 2,383 people were injured. In addition, strong tremors were felt in neighboring Syria, which led to at least 237 victims.

"It is recommended to move away from the coastal areas, reach the higher nearby area and follow the instructions of the local authorities," a statement read.

National railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane decided to suspend train traffic in the southern regions of Sicily, Calabria and Apulia as a precautionary measure, Italy's news portal RaiNews24 reported.

Later in the day, the head of the civil protection department, Fabrizio Curcio, said that the tsunami danger in southern Italy had passed.

"The tsunami warning center of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) gave timely information about such a danger to part of the east coast of the country, but at the moment there is no such danger anymore," Curcio told RaiNews24.

In addition, Ferrovie dello Stato has lifted the traffic stop order in Sicily, Calabria, and Apulia, restoring the normal railway communication in those regions.