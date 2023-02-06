UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Italy Issues Tsunami Warning After Earthquake In Turkey

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 02:20 PM

UPDATE - Italy Issues Tsunami Warning After Earthquake in Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The Italian Civil Protection Department on the basis of the data processed by the Tsunami Alert Center of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) on Monday issued a "warning of possible tsunami waves" in the south of the country amid a strong earthquake in Turkey.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that a 7.4 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaras province at 04:17 a.m. local time (01:17 GMT). At least 284 earthquake-related deaths have been reported across seven provinces, while another 2,383 people were injured. In addition, strong tremors were felt in neighboring Syria, which led to at least 237 victims.

"It is recommended to move away from the coastal areas, reach the higher nearby area and follow the instructions of the local authorities," a statement read.

National railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane decided to suspend train traffic in the southern regions of Sicily, Calabria and Apulia as a precautionary measure, Italy's news portal RaiNews24 reported.

Later in the day, the head of the civil protection department, Fabrizio Curcio, said that the tsunami danger in southern Italy had passed.

"The tsunami warning center of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) gave timely information about such a danger to part of the east coast of the country, but at the moment there is no such danger anymore," Curcio told RaiNews24.

In addition, Ferrovie dello Stato has lifted the traffic stop order in Sicily, Calabria, and Apulia, restoring the normal railway communication in those regions.

Related Topics

Injured Tsunami Earthquake Syria Turkey Traffic Alert Kahramanmaras Italy From

Recent Stories

All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad tom ..

All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad tomorrow

35 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free night’s s ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free night’s stay at Fairmont The Palm

37 minutes ago
 Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Fo ..

Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Foreign Ministers Kicks Off

37 minutes ago
 Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Ca ..

Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Cameras of vivo V25 5G and V25e

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF will hold technical level talks toda ..

Pakistan, IMF will hold technical level talks today in Islamabad

48 minutes ago
 &#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; military ex ..

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; military exercise continuing in UAE

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.