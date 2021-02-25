UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Jordan Re-Imposes Curfew Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases - Minister Of State For Media Affairs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:00 AM

UPDATE - Jordan Re-Imposes Curfew Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases - Minister of State for Media Affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Jordan is re-imposing a curfew on Fridays and at night due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the kingdom, Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Ali Al-Ayed said.

"Full curfew from 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m.

Saturday every week is being introduced until further notice," the minister said during a news conference broadcast on Facebook.

In addition, a night curfew will be in effect every day from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., he said.

Earlier, the country's authorities imposed a full curfew on Fridays and at night until the end of 2020.

Overall, since the beginning of the pandemic, Jordan has registered over 376,000 cases of COVID-19 infection, with more than 4,600 deaths.

Related Topics

Facebook 2020 Media From Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

4 hours ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

4 hours ago

Biden to review key supply chains after semiconduc ..

3 hours ago

US, Israel Reconvene Strategic Working Group on Ir ..

3 hours ago

Biden Nominee for CIA Director Says Underestimatin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.