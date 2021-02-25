UPDATE - Jordan Re-Imposes Curfew Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases - Minister of State for Media Affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Jordan is re-imposing a curfew on Fridays and at night due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the kingdom, Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Ali Al-Ayed said.

"Full curfew from 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m.

Saturday every week is being introduced until further notice," the minister said during a news conference broadcast on Facebook.

In addition, a night curfew will be in effect every day from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., he said.

Earlier, the country's authorities imposed a full curfew on Fridays and at night until the end of 2020.

Overall, since the beginning of the pandemic, Jordan has registered over 376,000 cases of COVID-19 infection, with more than 4,600 deaths.