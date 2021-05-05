UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Trump Launches New Communications Platform

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Wed 05th May 2021 | 03:10 AM

UPDATE - Trump Launches New Communications Platform

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Former President Donald Trump has launched a new communications platform that enables him to share comments and content with the rest of the world months after he was banned from the major social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and others.

"In a time of silence and lies, a beacon of freedom arises, a place to speak freely and safely, straight from the desk of Donald J. Trump," Trump said in a post on his Telegram account as he unveiled the tool on Tuesday.

The website - known as "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" - includes a feed of text posts, images and videos shared by the former US president.

Users, however, are unable to engage Trump's content with comments, but can share the posts to other social media sites.

Trump launched his communications tool one day prior to Facebook making a decision about whether to allow the former president on its platform.

The major social media platforms banned Trump after the January 6 Capitol Hill riot citing safety concerns.

The Big Tech companies' treatment of Trump and many of his supporters as well as others have raised major concerns about freedom of speech and  expression in the United States and intensified calls to create alternative communications platforms to prevent censorship.

