Open Menu

US 'all In' For Africa, Blinken Says Opening Coastal Tour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 01:50 AM

US 'all in' for Africa, Blinken says opening coastal tour

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday the United States was committed to deeper relations with Africa despite global crises as he opened a trip in the shadow of coups and the rising influence of Russia and China on the continent.

Blinken is touring four democracies on the Atlantic Coast -- Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Angola -- as security deteriorates in the Sahel and doubts grow about a key US base in coup-hit Niger.

President Joe Biden welcomed African leaders in 2022 in a show of newfound US attention to the continent.

But Biden failed to live up to a promise to visit last year and Blinken's trip is his first to sub-Saharan Africa in 10 months as he has been consumed since October with the Israel-Hamas war.

Blinken nonetheless quoted Biden as he vowed "We are all in when it comes to Africa."

"Our futures are linked, our prosperity is linked, and African voices increasingly are shaping, animating and leading the global conversation," Blinken said on his first stop, Cape Verde.

"The United States is committed to deepening, strengthening and broadening partnerships across Africa," Blinken said.

He called Cape Verde, a Portuguese-speaking archipelago of some half million people that has cooperated with the United States on law enforcement and naval stops, a "beacon of stability" and a "strong, principled voice".

Much of the continent has been uneasy about the billions of Dollars in Western aid to Ukraine and Prime Minister Jose Ulisses Correia e Silva told Blinken that Cape Verde "strongly condemns" Russia's invasion.

Silva also criticised coups in Africa and said that Cape Verde was "guided by the values of liberal democracy".

Blinken toured the port in the capital Praia, expanded as part of nearly $150 million given to Cape Verde through the Millennium Challenge Corporation, which grants US aid to countries that meet democratic standards.

The US government body said last month it will work with Cape Verde on a third package, and Silva invited the Peace Corps to return after a decade-long absence.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Ukraine Russia China Democracy Visit Praia Ivory Coast United States Cape Verde Niger Nigeria Angola October All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

2 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

3 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

3 hours ago
 LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

3 hours ago
 Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts dra ..

Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on

3 hours ago
 Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris cou ..

Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture

3 hours ago
Special persons need support to contribute in coun ..

Special persons need support to contribute in country's development: VC

3 hours ago
 Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost ..

Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence

3 hours ago
 UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justic ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah ..

3 hours ago
 Nani gang busted, 3 members arrested

Nani gang busted, 3 members arrested

3 hours ago
 PML-N believes in peace, stability, development of ..

PML-N believes in peace, stability, development of country: Ahsan Iqbal

3 hours ago

More Stories From World