US Appoints Safety Investigator in Chinese Boeing Crash Probe - NTSB

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The United States has appointed a safety investigator to serve as an accredited representative in the probe of Monday's Boeing 737 crash in China, the National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) said.

"The NTSB has appointed a senior air safety investigator as a US accredited representative to the investigation of the March 21, 2022, crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 near Wuzhou, China," the NTSB said in a statement via Twitter.

Representatives from Boeing, General Electric and the Federal Aviation Administration will serve as technical advisors, the agency added. Boeing said earlier on Monday that it is in contact with the NTSB following the crash.

A Boeing 737 airplane crashed in the southern province of Guangxi. According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, all 132 people aboard the aircraft - 123 passengers and nine crew members - died in the crash.