UrduPoint.com

US' Blinken To Participate In 5 ASEAN Ministerial Meetings In Early August - Washington

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 01:30 AM

US' Blinken to Participate in 5 ASEAN Ministerial Meetings in Early August - Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will take part in five online ministerial meetings within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which will take place from August 2-6, the US Department of State said on Saturday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will participate in five virtual ministerial meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) from August 2-6 EDT. These will be the U.S.-ASEAN, East Asia Summit (EAS), ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), Mekong-U.S. Partnership, and Friends of the Mekong ministerial meetings," the department said in a statement.

The department added that Blinked would discuss pressing regional and international with leaders from across the Indo-Pacific region during those meetings.

"The Secretary will also raise the importance of taking bold action to address the climate crisis. He will reiterate that the United States stands with the international community in defense of freedom of the seas and international law, including UNCLOS," the department stated.

Blinken is also expected to touch upon the situation in Myanmar and urge ASEAN to try to convince the country's military to put an end to the violence, as well as release all people who were unjustly arrested and "restore Burma's path to democracy."

Related Topics

Democracy Burma Myanmar United States Turkish Lira August All From Asia

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

1 hour ago
 French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Aga ..

French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Against COVID-19 Passes - Interio ..

1 hour ago
 Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics ..

Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics for doping

1 hour ago
 American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classi ..

American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classic

1 hour ago
 Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases ..

Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases spike

1 hour ago
 Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead o ..

Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead of final Test

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.