US Calls For Restraint During Time Of Transition In Moldova - State Dept.

Sat 15th June 2019

US Calls for Restraint During Time of Transition in Moldova - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) The US government welcomes the decision by the Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) to withdraw but calls for restraint during the transition period, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

The DPM government of Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip resigned on Friday, opening the way for the installation of the new cabinet formed by the coalition between the Socialists party and the ACUM bloc.

"The United States welcomes the Democratic Party's [DPM] announcement that it is withdrawing from government in favor of Prime Minister Maia Sandu and the coalition formed by the democratically-elected parliament.

We are encouraged that both the new coalition and the former government have committed to a peaceful transfer of power reflecting the will of the people of Moldova. We call for restraint during this time of transition," Ortagus said on Friday.

Local media reported on Friday that DPM Supporters and members decided to leave the country on private jets in the wake of the resignation of Filip's government.

Moldova has been deadlocked in a political crisis since the February elections that led to a hung parliament.

