US Central Command Says Prevented Iran From Seizing Commercial Tankers Near Coast Of Oman

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 10:22 PM

The United States stopped the Iranian Navy from seizing two commercial tanker vessels in international waters off the coast of Oman, the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) said on Wednesday

"On July 5, US forces prevented two attempted commercial tanker seizures by the Iranian Navy after the Iranians had opened fire in one of the incidents near the coast of Oman," the NAVCENT said in a statement.

One Iranian ship approached the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker TRF Moss at approximately 1 a.m. local time, but left after a US Navy guided-missile destroyer arrived, the statement said.

Three hours later, the Bahamian-flagged oil tanker Richmond Voyager sent a distress call after an Iranian naval vessel signaled the ship to stop and came within one mile of it, the statement said.

Iranian forces fired small-caliber arms and crew-served weapons at the Richmond Voyager prior to the US Navy's arrival on the scene, hitting the ship's hull near crew quarters, but they caused no significant damage or casualties, the statement said.

"The Iranian Navy's unprovoked attack on the Richmond Voyager and their harassment of the TRF Moss violate international law and is disruptive to the security and safety of traffic in the region," the statement said.

The United States increased ship and aircraft patrol rotations around the Strait of Hormuz in May after a rise in Iranian merchant vessel seizures, the NAVCENT statement added.

Iran has harassed, attacked or seized nearly 20 internationally flagged merchant vessels since 2021, presenting a "clear threat" to regional maritime security and the global economy, according to the statement.

