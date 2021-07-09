US Charges Shooter With Gun Attack That Wounded 3 Federal Officers - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) A 28-year-old man faces charges for shooting and wounding three officers with the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) through the open window of a car he was driving in Chicago earlier this week, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.

"Two ATF agents and an ATF Task Force officer were driving in an unmarked law enforcement vehicle early Wednesday morning while participating in a Federal investigation on the South Side of Chicago," Justice said in a press release.

A driver later identified as Eugene Mclaurin, 28, pulled alongside the officers and began shooting through an open window earlier in the week, wounding all three officers, the release said.

McLaurin, who was arrested on Wednesday morning, was scheduled for an initial court appearance today in the afternoon, the release added.

The defendant faces one count of using a deadly weapon to assault a federal agent, a charge punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years in a federal prison, according to the release.