US Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton Pays Port Visit to Ukraine - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The US Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton conducted a port visit to the city of Odessa in Ukraine following engagements at sea with Ukrainian naval forces, the Navy's Sixth Fleet said on Monday.

"USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) conducted a port visit in Odesa, Ukraine, May 10, 2021, following at sea engagements with Ukrainian navy. This port visit marks the fourth stop while conducting operations in US Sixth Fleet, following Spain, Italy and Georgia," the fleet said in a statement.

While visiting Odessa, the US crew will engage with Ukrainian navy and state border guard and other military services, it added.

"Hamilton's gracious welcome to [Odessa] reflects the strong and valued partnership between the US Coast Guard and Ukrainian navy," Capt.

Timothy Cronin, commanding officer of the Hamilton. "We look forward to having more opportunities to work together and enhance maritime safety and security, particularly with our allies and partners here in the Black Sea."

While in the Black Sea, the Hamilton crew conducted maritime law enforcement training with the Maritime Border Guard and exchanged damage control and firefighting expertise with the Ukrainian navy, the statement read. The cutter also served as the training platform for Ukrainian troops, it added.