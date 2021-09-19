US Conducts Successful Test of Trident II Missile - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) The US Navy on Saturday announced having conducted a successful test of the Trident II missile in the Atlantic Ocean.

"The U.S. Navy conducted a scheduled, two-missile test flight of unarmed life-extended Trident II (D5LE) missiles from USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, on the Eastern Test Range off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Sept.

17," the navy said in a statement.

The Trident II strategic weapon system, originally designed with a life span to 2024, recently underwent a life extension that will keep it operational through the late 2040s, according to the US Navy.