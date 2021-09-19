UrduPoint.com

US Conducts Successful Test Of Trident II Missile - Navy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Conducts Successful Test of Trident II Missile - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) The US Navy on Saturday announced having conducted a successful test of the Trident II missile in the Atlantic Ocean.

"The U.S. Navy conducted a scheduled, two-missile test flight of unarmed life-extended Trident II (D5LE) missiles from USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, on the Eastern Test Range off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Sept.

17," the navy said in a statement.

The Trident II strategic weapon system, originally designed with a life span to 2024, recently underwent a life extension that will keep it operational through the late 2040s, according to the US Navy.

Related Topics

Florida From Weapon

Recent Stories

Venezuela's Maduro sees legitimacy challenged in r ..

Venezuela's Maduro sees legitimacy challenged in rare trip abroad

55 minutes ago
 Railway Inspector, CEO visit Kotri Railway Station ..

Railway Inspector, CEO visit Kotri Railway Station, adjoining tracks

55 minutes ago
 Guardiola 'guilty' after Man City frustrated in So ..

Guardiola 'guilty' after Man City frustrated in Southampton draw

55 minutes ago
 PTI govt to ensure holding forthcoming polls on EV ..

PTI govt to ensure holding forthcoming polls on EVM: Pervez Khattak

1 hour ago
 Some 200 People Participate in Justice for J6 Rall ..

Some 200 People Participate in Justice for J6 Rally in Washington - Corresponden ..

1 hour ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.