US Court Sentences Man to 19.5Yrs in Prison Over Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor - Judge

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) A US Federal court on Wednesday sentenced Barry Croft to 19.5 years in prison for his leading role in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and carry out other acts of violence aimed at inciting a civil war.

"Now it's my intent to impose ... a total of 235 months concurrent on counts one and two in full and 120 months on count three. The statutory maximum supervision of five years on count one and two, and count three for three years all concurred on the terms indicated," Judge Robert Jonker said during a sentencing hearing in Grand Rapids, Michigan.