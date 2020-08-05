US 'Deeply Troubled' by Escalating Conflict in Libya - National Security Adviser

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The United States very concerned that the conflict in Libya is escalating, President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States is deeply troubled by the escalating conflict in Libya," O'Brien said.

The United States opposes any foreign military involvement in Libya, including via the use of mercenaries and private military contractors, O'Brien added.