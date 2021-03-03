UrduPoint.com
US Democrats Reintroduce Legislation On Gun Sale Background Checks - Senator

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) More than forty US Senate Democrats reintroduced legislation to expand background checks for all firearms sales including gun show and online transactions, Senator Chris Murphy's office said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Murphy led 45 senators... in reintroducing the Background Check Expansion Act to expand Federal background checks to all gun sales," the release said. "This requirement extends to all unlicensed sellers, whether they do business online, at gun shows, or out of their home.

There are a number of exceptions, the release added, including transfers between law enforcement officers along with hunting or immediate self-defense.

Up to 25 percent of US gun sales occur without a background check, the release said. Meanwhile, more than 97% of Americans support such a measure, according to the release.

US lawmakers have previously failed to pass stricter gun control laws despite the waves of mass shootings that have plagued the country in recent years.

