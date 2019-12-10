UrduPoint.com
US Illegal Border Crossings Down 70% Since May Crisis - Customs Agency

Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The number of illegal immigrants apprehended trying to cross the United States' land border from Mexico was 70 percent lower in November than it had been in May while seizures of prohibited drugs are rising dramatically, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a media release.

"CBP enforcement actions decreased about six percent in November as compared to October and represent a 70 percent decrease since the peak of the crisis in May," the release said on Monday.

November 2019 CBP total enforcement actions amounted to 42,649 - a six percent decline in inadmissible aliens at ports of entry and a five percent decline in Border Patrol apprehensions over the previous month of October, the release said.

CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said in the release that those who present themselves as families after crossing the border illegally will no longer be released into the United States.

"Our message to economic migrants is clear - do not put your lives at risk... You will not be allowed to stay," Morgan said.

CBP's southwest border enforcement actions in this fiscal year to date are 29 percent lower than for the same period last fiscal year, the release said.

Also, in November, CBP officers and Border Patrol agents intercepted more than 82,100 Pounds of drugs - a 32 percent increase over October, the release added.

