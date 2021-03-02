UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Sanctions On 7 Russian Officials, 14 Entities Over Navalny - Senior Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 08:59 PM

US Imposes Sanctions on 7 Russian Officials, 14 Entities Over Navalny - Senior Official

The United States is imposing sanctions on seven senior members of the Russian government and 14 entities over the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, a senior Biden administration official said during a press briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States is imposing sanctions on seven senior members of the Russian government and 14 entities over the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, a senior Biden administration official said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Today, as part of a robust inter-agency response to the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the Treasury Department is designating seven senior members of the Russian government," the official said. "Later today, we will have on public display ... an additional 14 parties to our entity list. Thirteen of these parties are commercial parties - nine in Russia, three in Germany, and one in Switzerland - and one is a government research institute."

According to the official, the 14 entities are involved in biological and chemical agents production.

The official declined to reveal the Names of the designated individuals, but pointed out the list includes people that have been mentioned by Navalny supporters.

The imposition of today's sanctions is only the first step the United States prepares to take in response to the alleged poisoning of Navalny, the official said.

"We have requested new or declassified intelligence community assessments in four areas, and plan to respond to each of them in the coming weeks. Today is the first-step response, and there will be more to come," the official said.

The sanctions include personal, trade and visa restrictions.

The official noted that the United States believes the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) used a nerve agent to poison Navalny in August last year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in December that a preliminary investigation was opened, but an actual investigation could not be launched amid the lack of substantiating materials while the Western countries ignored Russia's requests for aid on the case.

In January, Navalny returned to Russia from Germany, where he was treated for the alleged poisoning, and was arrested upon arrival at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport. Shortly after, a Moscow court rescinded Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a three-and-a-half-year prison term.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Germany Vladimir Putin United States Switzerland January August December Visa From Government Airport Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Flour mills bound for quality flour provision

1 minute ago

Japanese Woman Dies After Pfizer Vaccination, Expe ..

1 minute ago

Wheelchair Handball Champion Trophy starts at UAF

1 minute ago

Pak willing to train Qatar armed forces: Zubaida J ..

5 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

5 minutes ago

US stocks pull back after Monday rally

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.