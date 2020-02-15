US Increases Airbus Tariffs By 5% Effective March 18 - Trade Representative
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) The Trump administration is increasing duties on aircraft imports from the EU by 5 percent effective next month as authorized by a case won before the World Trade Organization involving Airbus, the US Trade Representative's (USTR) office said in a statement.
"The United States is increasing the additional duty rate imposed on aircraft imported from the EU to 15% from 10%, effective March 18, 2020," the statement said on Friday.
The release said the US government was allowed to impose countermeasures on $7.5 billion in EU goods by winning an Airbus subsidies case before the WTO in October of 2019.
According to a notice accompanying the release, the United States remains open to a negotiated settlement on current and future EU subsidies to Airbus.