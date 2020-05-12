US Indicts Mosque Arsonist on Hate Crime Charges - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) A Federal grand jury in the US state of Missouri indicted a man accused of setting fire to a mosque on multiple charges, including hate crimes due to the religious nature of his target, the Justice Department announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Missouri man indicted for hate crime and arson charges," the release said.

"The indictment charges [Nicholas] Proffitt with damaging religious property because of the property's religious character, using fire to commit a federal felony, and damaging a building used in interstate commerce through the use of fire."

The indictment Names Proffitt as the arsonist, who set fire to the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on April 24, 2020, according to the release.