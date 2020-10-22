US Judge Refuses Again to Release Russian National Osipova From Custody - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The US judge who previously sentenced Russian national Bogdana Osipova-Mobley to seven years in prison for kidnapping her child and for extortion refused to release her yet again, a court document revealed on Wednesday.

"It is therefore ordered that Defendant Bogdana Alexandrovna Mobley's 'Emergency Motion for Immediate Release Pending Resentencing' is denied. It is so ordered," US District Judge Eric Melgren said.

On September 21, Osipova requested immediate release due to the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals' mandate and the extraordinary and compelling circumstance of the COVID-19, he reminded.

"Given the Defendant's stated intention to quarantine in Queens, New York, rather (apparently) than return to Kansas voluntarily for resentencing, the Court believes its only option was to direct that Defendant be promptly returned to the District by the United States Marshal," Melgren said.

"The Court reads Defendant's Motion for Emergency Release as inferring that Defendant seeks to be resentenced in abstentia. This, the Court believes, would be improper."

In June of 2019, Osipova was sentenced to seven years in prison for international parental kidnapping and demanding child support from her former husband Brian Mobley. Osipova was also ordered to pay compensation in the amount of $18,000 to her husband and to do everything possible to return her children to the United States.

A dual US and Russian citizen, Osipova-Mobley left Wichita, Kansas, in 2014, allegedly escaping her abusive US husband, and taking two children with her. She gave birth to a third child after arriving in Russia. The US authorities arrested Osipova in 2017 shortly after she returned to the United States in order to change child support arrangements.