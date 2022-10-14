US Justice Department Says Awarding Over $370Mln to Support Police, Reduce Violent Crime

The US Justice Department is awarding more than $370 million in grants to law enforcement agencies to support their operations and address violent crimes, the department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The US Justice Department is awarding more than $370 million in grants to law enforcement agencies to support their operations and address violent crimes, the department said on Friday.

"The Department of Justice announced today more than $370 million in grant awards to fund state, local and Tribal crime and violence reduction efforts and evidence-based strategies that support law enforcement operations, improve officer safety and build trust with communities," the Justice Department said in a statement.

The grants, made by the Office of Justice Programs and National Institute of Justice, will support activities designed to address serious crimes such as sexual assault and gun offenses, the statement said.

The awards will also support the Justice Department's work to build officer resilience, improve recruitment and increase diversity in the law enforcement profession, the statement said.

The grant award announcements were made as part of the Justice Department's end-of-fiscal year cycle, the statement added.

Additionally, the Justice Department announced six new cities joining the National Public Safety Partnership - a program designed to address local crime challenges through nationwide collaboration, according to the statement.

Albuquerque, Greensboro, Rochester, Sacramento, Tucson and Washington joined the program, which promotes collaboration among local entities while utilizing support from Federal agencies such as the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and US Marshals, the statement said.