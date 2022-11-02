US Launches Demining Training Project in Ukraine Worth $47.6Mln - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United States has launched a demining training project in Ukraine by awarding $47.6 to Tetra Tech, Inc., the US State Department said.

"On September 30, the Department awarded $47.6 million to Tetra Tech, Inc. of Pasadena, California to provide urgent humanitarian demining assistance to Ukraine," the State Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

Tetra Tech will assist the government of Ukraine in strengthening its capacity to locate and remove landmines, unexploded and abandoned ordnance, improvised explosive devices and other explosive hazards from civilian areas, the release said.

The company will train the Ukrainian government and explosive ordnance disposal teams to international standards and provide them with the necessary tools, the release said.

The new funding is a part of a total of $91.5 million in demining assistance that the State Department is planning to provide to Ukraine over the coming year, the release added.

Last week, the United States announced a new $275 million military assistance package for Ukraine that includes ammunition for HIMARS launchers, 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds, 2,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine systems, 1,300 anti-armor systems, 125 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles.