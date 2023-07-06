Open Menu

US-Led Coalition Against IS Killed 13 Terrorists In Iraq, Syria In June - Central Command

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 07:58 PM

The US-led coalition against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) has eliminated 13 fighters of the terror group during 37 operations it conducted in Iraq and Syria in June, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on Thursday

"During the month of June 2023, US Central Command, along with coalition and other partners, conducted a total of 37 D-ISIS (Islamic State) operations, resulting in 13 ISIS operatives killed and 21 detained," the statement said.

In Iraq, the coalition eliminated 12 and detained seven terrorists during 30 operations, the statement said.

Seven operations in Syria resulted in the death of one Islamic State operative and the capture of another 14 terrorists, the statement said.

Coalition Commander Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane said the Islamic State activities in Iraq and Syria have been notably reduced.

The coalition continues to advise and assist its partners to defeat the Islamic State terrorists, McFarlane added.

