US Marine Veteran Freed From Russia in Swap Injured While Fighting in Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Trevor Reed, a US marine veteran who spent two years in a Russian prison and was freed in a prisoner swap in 2022, is again pleading for help to return to the United States after he was wounded while fighting in Ukraine against Russia as a mercenary, US news website The Messenger reported on Tuesday.

According to two US military officials, Reed was injured after he stepped on a landmine about two weeks ago. He suffered shrapnel wounds from the explosion, but the extent of the injuries remains unknown.

The marine veteran was being treated in Kiev and had requested that he be transferred to an American military facility in either Germany or Poland, but Ukrainian authorities refused to allow him to leave the country because of his contract with Ukrainian military forces, the report said.

US officials have privately shared their frustration over Reed's situation considering how much effort it took to return him back to the United States from Russia, the report added.

In April 2022, Washington and Moscow exchanged two prisoners for the first time in 12 years. Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year drug trafficking sentence in the US, was exchanged for Reed, who was serving a nine-year sentence in Russia for disorderly conduct and fighting police officers.

