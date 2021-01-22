UrduPoint.com
US Must Not Lose New START Nuclear Treaty's Intrusive Inspection Tools - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The US military needs to get the decade-old New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) renewed urgently to be able to use its agreed "intrusive inspection" mechanisms to keep track of Russia's strategic nuclear forces, Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said.

"We cannot afford to lose New START's intrusive inspection and notification tools," Kirby, a Trump administration appointee, said on Thursday. "Failing to swiftly extend New START would weaken America's understanding of Russia's long-range nuclear forces."

