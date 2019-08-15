UrduPoint.com
US Opens Center For Private Sector To Test Nuclear Reactor Concepts - Energy Dept.

US Opens Center for Private Sector to Test Nuclear Reactor Concepts - Energy Dept.

The US government has created a new center to develop and test new kinds of nuclear reactors, the Department of Energy announced in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The US government has created a new center to develop and test new kinds of nuclear reactors, the Department of Energy announced in a press release on Thursday.

"The Department of Energy announced today the launch of the National Reactor Innovation Center (NRIC)," the release said.

"NRIC will provide private sector technology developers the necessary support to test and demonstrate their reactor concepts."

NRIC will be led by Idaho National Laboratory and will coordinate with industry, other Federal institutions, the national labs, and universities on testing and demonstrating these concepts, the release added.

The work is authorized by an act signed by President Donald Trump in 2018 that eliminates regulatory barriers that "stand in the way" of nuclear innovation, the release said.

