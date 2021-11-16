US Patience Regarding Russian Probe of Hack Attacks 'Not Unlimited' - Cyber Director

UrduPoint.com

The US government's patience regarding the Russian authorities' investigation into the ransomware attacks from its territory is not unlimited and the Biden administration stands ready to use a range of remedies against entities who do not take action to prevent hacking, National Cyber Director Chris Inglis said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday

"Our patience is not unlimited in that regard and we have conducted a number of what are called expert group meetings with the Russians to make it crystal clear who we think is accountable here and what we need them to do about that.

There is a limit to that patience and when that is done, diplomatic and financial remedies that are brought to bear on the leadership of those entities," Inglis told the US Senate Homeland Security Committee.

Inglis said while all the remedies are in essence an ultimatum for Russia, Washington will first give Moscow an opportunity to address the causes of why the cyber criminals were able to perpetrate the attacks.

There is a sizeable international coalition of 30 countries that stand ready to bring further pressure on the Russian government in case it fails to take appropriate action, Inglis added.

