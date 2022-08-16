UrduPoint.com

US Plans To Allocate $4.5 Bln To Ukraine - Russian Military Intelligence

US Plans to Allocate $4.5 Bln to Ukraine - Russian Military Intelligence

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The United States already provided Kiev with $4 billion and plans to allocate $4.5 billion more to help Ukraine confront Russia, Igor Kostyukov, the head of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), said on Tuesday.

"In particular, the uncontrolled 'pumping' of the Kiev regime with weapons for the war with Russia 'until the last Ukrainian' ((US President Joe) Biden's administration has already allocated $4 billion for these purposes and plans to spend $4.5 billion) increases the risk of it falling into the hands of international terrorists," Kostyukov said during the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

According to the Russian official, a group of US congressmen visited Kiev in July to investigate the issue of missing western weapons in Ukraine.

