US Sanctions 5 Islamic State Network Agents In Indonesia, Syria, Turkey - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The United States has imposed sanctions on five individuals for operating a financial network in support of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in Indonesia, Turkey and Syria, the Department of the Treasury said on Friday.

"Today, the U. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated a network of five Islamic State of Iraq and Syria financial facilitators operating across Indonesia, Syria, and Turkey," the press release said.

The five individuals have played a key role in facilitating the travel of extremists to Syria and other areas where IS operates, the Treasury Department continued.

"This network has also conducted financial transfers to support ISIS efforts in Syria-based displaced persons camps by collecting funds in Indonesia and Turkey, some of which were used to pay for smuggling children out of the camps and delivering them to (IS) foreign fighters as potential recruits," it said.

The Treasury Department identified the individuals as one woman, Dwi Dahlia Susanti, and four men: Rudi Heryadi, Ari Karidan, Muhammad Dandi Adhiguna and Dini Ramadhani.

