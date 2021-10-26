US Sanctions Libya Prison Chief for Killings, Sexual Abuse of Migrants - Blinken

The United States targeted Libyan national Osama Ibrahim, who manages a migrant detention center, with economic sanctions over abuses against migrants transiting Libya, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The United States targeted Libyan national Osama Ibrahim, who manages a migrant detention center, with economic sanctions over abuses against migrants transiting Libya, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"Ibrahim is the de facto manager of a migrant detention center in Zawiyah, Libya, where he or individuals under his direction have carried out horrific abuses against migrants, including killings, sexual violence, and beatings," Blinken said in a press release.

The secretary of state called on Libya's government to hold Ibrahim accountable for his crimes.

A separate release by the Treasury Department described Ibrahim as a "migrant-smuggling kingpin" and provided additional details.

"(Ibrahim) or the individuals under his direction have been involved in or facilitated the killing, exploitation, abuse, and extortion of migrants at the detention center, including through sexual violence, beatings, starvation, and other mistreatment," the Treasury said.

US sanctions prohibit all transactions by US persons or persons within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of sanctioned individuals, the Treasury added.

On Monday, a UN Security Council human rights committee also designated Ibrahim, a decision that obligates all UN member states to impose an asset freeze and travel ban on the prison chief, according to the Treasury.