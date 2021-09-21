UrduPoint.com

US State Department Recommends Increasing Refugee Cap From 62,500 To 125,000 By 2022

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The US State Department is recommending the United States increase its yearly refugee admissions cap from 62,500 to 125,000 next year to address global displacement and humanitarian needs, agency spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"The Report to Congress recommends an increase in the refugee admissions target from 62,500 in Fiscal Year 2021 to 125,000 in Fiscal Year 2022 to address needs generated by humanitarian crises around the globe," Price said in a press release.

