US Supreme Court Skeptical Of Keeping Trump Off The Ballot
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) A majority of justices on the US Supreme Court appeared to be leaning on Thursday towards rejecting a ruling by a state court that would bar Donald Trump from running for president again.
During two hours of high-stakes arguments, both conservative and liberal members of the nation's highest court expressed concern about having states decide individually which candidates can be on the presidential ballot this November.
The question before the nine justices was whether Trump is ineligible to appear on the Republican presidential Primary ballot in the state of Colorado because he engaged in an insurrection -- the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol by his supporters.
Colorado's Supreme Court, citing the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, ruled in December that Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, should be barred from appearing on the ballot because of his role on January 6.
It is most consequential election law case to feature in the nation's highest court since it halted the Florida vote recount in 2000 with Republican George W. Bush narrowly leading Democrat Al Gore.
Jonathan Mitchell, a former solicitor general of Texas representing Trump, opened the oral arguments and said only Congress can disqualify a candidate.
"The Colorado Supreme Court's decision is wrong and should be reversed," Mitchell said, adding that it would "take away the votes of potentially tens of millions of Americans."
Jason Murry, representing the Colorado voters who brought the case, countered that Trump should be disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.
Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars anyone from holding public office if they engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" after once pledging to support and defend the Constitution.
The amendment, ratified in 1868 after the Civil War, was aimed at preventing supporters of the slave-holding breakaway Confederacy from being elected to Congress or from holding Federal positions.
Trump, speaking to reporters in Florida, said he'd followed the court hearing and that he hoped for a ruling in his favor.
Pointing out his dominance in Republican opinion polls, he said: "Can you take the person that's leading everywhere and say, 'Hey, we're not gonna let you run?' You know, I think that's pretty tough to do, but I'm leaving it up to the Supreme Court."
