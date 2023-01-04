UrduPoint.com

US, Taiwan To Hold Trade Talks January 14-17 - American Institute In Taiwan

Published January 04, 2023

US, Taiwan to Hold Trade Talks January 14-17 - American Institute in Taiwan

The United States and Taiwan will hold trade negotiations in Taipei from January 14-17, the American Institute in Taiwan said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The United States and Taiwan will hold trade negotiations in Taipei from January 14-17, the American Institute in Taiwan said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The United States and Taiwan, under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO), will hold an in-person negotiating round for the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade in Taipei, Taiwan, from January 14-17, 2023," the release said.

The AIT serves as the United States' de facto representation in Taiwan.

The US delegation to the trade talks will be led by Assistant Trade Representative for China Affairs Terry McCartin, the release said. The delegation will include representatives from several US government agencies, the release added.

The US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade was launched by the two countries last June to develop concrete ways to deepen their economic and trade relationship.

