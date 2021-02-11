US Treasury Chief Yellen Says Cryptocurrencies 'Growing Problem'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a roundtable discussion said the misuse of cryptocurrencies for criminal activity and terrorism is a growing issue.

"The misuse of cryptocurrencies and virtual assets is a growing problem, too," Yellen said on Wednesday.

"I see the promise of these new technologies, but I also see the reality: cryptocurrencies have been used to launder the profits of online drug traffickers; they've been a tool to finance terrorism."

Earlier this week, the price of Bitcoin hit a record high on news that Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the digital Currency.