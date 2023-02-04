UrduPoint.com

US Treasury Official Warns Turkish Firms Of Risks Associated With Exporting To Russia

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2023 | 10:34 PM

US Treasury Official Warns Turkish Firms of Risks Associated With Exporting to Russia

A senior US Treasury official during a visit to Turkey warned banks and businesses that the rise in exports and re-exports to Russia increases their sanctions risk

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) A senior US Treasury official during a visit to Turkey warned banks and businesses that the rise in exports and re-exports to Russia increases their sanctions risk.

"The marked rise over the past year in non-essential Turkish exports or re-exports to Russia makes the Turkish private sector particularly vulnerable to reputational and sanctions risks," Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said during remarks in Turkey. "Turkish businesses and banks could put themselves at risk of sanctions and a potential loss of access to G7 markets and correspondent relationships.

"

Turkish businesses and banks, he added, should also take extra precautions to avoid transactions dealing with potential dual-use technology transfers to Russia.

Nelson met with the Banks Association of Turkey to discuss the implementation of the international sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict, among other concerns.

Earlier on Friday, Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, reported that between March and October of last year, Turkish exporters sent approximately $800 million worth of goods to Russia, including $300 million in machinery and another $80 million in electronics.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Visit Nelson March October Market Million

Recent Stories

UK Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Troops Learning ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Troops Learning to Operate Challenger 2 Tanks

12 minutes ago
 Murray comes in for Irish as Gibson-Park ruled out ..

Murray comes in for Irish as Gibson-Park ruled out

13 minutes ago
 India set worst example of HR violations in IIOJK: ..

India set worst example of HR violations in IIOJK: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadi ..

13 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi annou ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announces steps to resolve farmers' ..

29 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi messa ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi message on Kashmir Solidarity Day

29 minutes ago
 At Least 2 People Injured in Car Explosion in Cent ..

At Least 2 People Injured in Car Explosion in Central Kabul - Police

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.