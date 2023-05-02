UrduPoint.com

US Will Announce $300Mln Military Aid Package For Ukraine On Wednesday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 11:40 PM

US Will Announce $300Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine on Wednesday - Reports

The United States is expected to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine valued at $300 million, including artillery and mortar ammunition, Politico reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The United States is expected to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine valued at $300 million, including artillery and mortar ammunition, Politico reported on Tuesday.

The Biden administration will announce the $300 million package on Wednesday, the report said, citing US officials.

The package will include ammunition for artillery and mortars, trucks, heavy equipment and spare parts, the report said.

In addition, the package will include Hydra-70 rockets, typically used in an air-to-ground function, the report said.

Related Topics

Ukraine United States Million

Recent Stories

Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not De ..

Biden Willing to Negotiate Over Budget, But Not Debt Ceiling - White House

5 minutes ago
 US Has Tools to Support Banks, Protect Depositors ..

US Has Tools to Support Banks, Protect Depositors - White House

4 minutes ago
 Majority of UK's Health Unions Accept Government's ..

Majority of UK's Health Unions Accept Government's Pay Raise Proposal - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Three in 10 Americans Know Someone Affected by Opi ..

Three in 10 Americans Know Someone Affected by Opioid Addiction - Survey

10 minutes ago
 Wagons Detailed in Russia's Bryansk Region Due to ..

Wagons Detailed in Russia's Bryansk Region Due to Explosive Device - Governor

8 minutes ago
 Imran Khan used his 'intelligence only to steal na ..

Imran Khan used his 'intelligence only to steal national wealth': Minister for I ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.