US Will Announce $300Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine on Wednesday - Reports

The United States is expected to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine valued at $300 million, including artillery and mortar ammunition, Politico reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The United States is expected to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine valued at $300 million, including artillery and mortar ammunition, Politico reported on Tuesday.

The Biden administration will announce the $300 million package on Wednesday, the report said, citing US officials.

The package will include ammunition for artillery and mortars, trucks, heavy equipment and spare parts, the report said.

In addition, the package will include Hydra-70 rockets, typically used in an air-to-ground function, the report said.