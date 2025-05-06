Kyrgyzstan Plans To Open 128 Enterprises And Create 15 Thousand Jobs In 2025
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Around 128 new enterprises are planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2025, which will create at least 15,000 jobs.
According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the total investment in industrial development will amount to $1.7 billion, which is twice as much as last year's investment.
For comparison, in 2024, 102 industrial facilities were commissioned in the country, goods worth 585 billion soms were manufactured, and 8,000 jobs were created. At the same time, tax revenues from enterprises doubled, reaching 40 billion soms.
A particular increase in entrepreneurial activity is observed in the Batken region after the settlement of border issues. In this region, 14 industrial facilities are planned to open in 2025, which will provide 1,000 people with jobs.
Developing the industrial sector and opening new production facilities will be an important step in creating jobs, increasing tax revenues and stimulating the country's economic growth, the report said.
