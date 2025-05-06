UN Security Council begins emergency in-camera consultations on heightening India-Pakistan tensions

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 01:20 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The United Nations Security Council has begun its emergency closed-door consultations Monday afternoon amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan that threaten international peace and security.
At the start of the Security Council's session, Khaled Khiari, UN Assistant Secretary-General for the middle East, Asia, and the Pacific was briefing the member states, diplomats said.
He will be followed by Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan, which requested the meeting.
Ahead of the 15-member body's meeting, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for “maximum restraint” from India and Pakistan, warning that escalating tensions over a recent deadly terror attack in Kashmir risk spiraling into outright military confrontation.
Addressing journalists outside the Security Council, Guterres expressed deep concern over deteriorating relations between the two South Asian neighbours, saying they had reached “their highest in years.”
He reiterated his condemnation of the 22 April terror attack in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, which killed at least 26 civilians and injured many more.
“Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means,” the UN chief said.
“It is also essential – especially at this critical hour – to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control.”
At the close of the session, Ambassador Asim will make a statement of the press.
