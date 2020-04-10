UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuela Airlifts 154 Stranded Foreigners To Mexico

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Venezuela Airlifts 154 Stranded Foreigners to Mexico

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) More than a hundred stranded foreigners left Venezuela on Thursday aboard a rescue plane, the Venezuelan foreign ministry said.

The US Justice Department imposed sanctions on Venezuelan flag carrier Conviasa and blocked 40 of its planes in February in an effort to put pressure on its government.

"154 foreign citizens, including Americans ... took advantage of this Thursday's special flight by the state airline Conviasa to fly to Toluca, Mexico, where they can board connecting flights to their countries of origin," the statement read.

The foreign ministry said it was weighing options for how to evacuate more than a thousand Venezuelan nationals stuck in the United States.

Related Topics

Toluca United States Mexico Venezuela February Government

Recent Stories

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

2 hours ago

European Countries Need Joint Efforts to Revive Ec ..

1 hour ago

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Finance concludes its participation in ..

2 hours ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Armenia May Quadruple ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.