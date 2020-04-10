Venezuela Airlifts 154 Stranded Foreigners to Mexico

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) More than a hundred stranded foreigners left Venezuela on Thursday aboard a rescue plane, the Venezuelan foreign ministry said.

The US Justice Department imposed sanctions on Venezuelan flag carrier Conviasa and blocked 40 of its planes in February in an effort to put pressure on its government.

"154 foreign citizens, including Americans ... took advantage of this Thursday's special flight by the state airline Conviasa to fly to Toluca, Mexico, where they can board connecting flights to their countries of origin," the statement read.

The foreign ministry said it was weighing options for how to evacuate more than a thousand Venezuelan nationals stuck in the United States.