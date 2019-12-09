UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WADA CRC Says Has Names Of All Suspicious Athletes In Moscow Laboratory Database

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 04:51 PM

WADA CRC Says Has Names of All Suspicious Athletes in Moscow Laboratory Database

The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Compliance Review Committee (CRC) now has names of all suspicious athletes in the Moscow Laboratory database, which is said to be manipulated before being handed over to the agency's investigators in January 2019, Jonathan Taylor, the WADA CRC chair, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Compliance Review Committee (CRC) now has Names of all suspicious athletes in the Moscow Laboratory database, which is said to be manipulated before being handed over to the agency's investigators in January 2019, Jonathan Taylor, the WADA CRC chair, said on Monday.

Earlier today, the WADA Executive Committee endorsed a recommendation by its Compliance Review Committee to ban Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for the next four years.

"WADA now has the names of all suspicious athletes in the LIMS [Laboratory Information Management System] database, and thanks to the painstakingly forensic nature of the investigation, this includes the athletes whose data was manipulated or even deleted, including the 145 athletes within WADA's target group of most suspicious athletes but also others beyond that target group," Taylor said, as quoted in the agency's press release.

The official added that while he understand the WADA Athletes Committee's calls for a blanket ban on all Russian athletes, the CRC unanimously agreed that "those who could prove their innocence should not be punished," noting that he was pleased that the WADA Executive Committee had agreed with this.

"While being tough on the authorities, this recommendation avoids punishing the innocent and instead stands up for the rights of clean athletes everywhere. If an athlete from Russia can prove that they were not involved in the institutionalized doping program, that their data were not part of the manipulation, that they were subject to adequate testing prior to the event in question, and that they fulfil any other strict conditions to be determined, they will be allowed to compete," Taylor said.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Costa Rican Colon January 2019 Event All From

Recent Stories

RUSADA Monitoring Council to Meet Dec 19 to Discus ..

4 minutes ago

Filipino boxers set the standard in SEA Games fina ..

5 minutes ago

Govt making all out efforts to empower deprived pe ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) losses 289 points to ..

5 minutes ago

Shinwari hopes to give his best in Pak-SL Tests

1 minute ago

Severe cold makes life difficult in Asotre

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.