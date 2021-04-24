UrduPoint.com
West Not Ready For Contact With Damascus On War-Ending Issues - German Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:50 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) West is not ready to come into contact with the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, since it believes there is state terrorism and constant violation of human rights there, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at the EuropaCamp 2021 conference in a panel dedicated to the results of the Arab Spring.

"The fact that in Syria we are dealing with state terrorism, with a constant violation of human rights ” we have seen this very often. Anyone who poison his own population with chemicals and gas, according to all the criteria of international law, has committed a crime.

And this is the reason why we are not ready to come into contact with this regime at all. This is a Russian proposal, we are told: you must negotiate with Assad, you must establish diplomatic contact there, and we are not ready for that," the minister said.

"As long as this war continues, I do not see anyone among the Western community of states ready to discuss with Assad how to end this war," he added.

