White House Confirms Musk Met With Biden Officials Over Inflation Reduction Act

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2023 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with White House Deputy Chief of Staff John Podesta and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to discuss how the company can work with the Biden administration to advance electric vehicle production and enhance electrification of US vehicles, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"I can confirm that Mitch Landrieu and also John Podesta met with Elon Musk to discuss education and how the bipartisan infrastructure law and Inflation Reduction Act can advance electric vehicles and increased electrification more broadly," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Friday.

Individuals in the United States who own Tesla vehicles became eligible this month for up to $7,500 in tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which was passed in August 2022.

The IRA commits approximately $370 billion in funding for energy security, including tax credits for electric vehicles manufactured in the United States and subsidies to US consumers and companies making green technology.

