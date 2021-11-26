UrduPoint.com

WHO Concerned About New Variant Of COVID-19 - Swiss Federal Office Of Public Health

Fri 26th November 2021 | 10:50 PM

WHO Concerned About New Variant of COVID-19 - Swiss Federal Office of Public Health

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The World Health Organization, following an emergency meeting on Friday, decided to classify a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa as causing concern, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said in a statement.

"The recently discovered variant of coronavirus B.1.1.

529 is of concern. It has more mutations than science knows about other alarming variants. The WHO has assessed this new variant as worrisome," it said.

Existing coronavirus vaccines may be less effective against the new COVID-19 variant, the office said.

The new variant is more transmissible than the "delta" strain, which previously became globally dominant, it added.

