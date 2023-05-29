Wikipedia Host Sues Russian Media Watchdog Over Disputed Content

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wikimedia Foundation, a nonprofit that hosts Wikipedia, is suing Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor and the public prosecutor's office over their attempts to block disputed content, a court spokeswoman told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Wikimedia Foundation, a nonprofit that hosts Wikipedia, is suing Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor and the public prosecutor's office over their attempts to block disputed content, a court spokeswoman told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Tver district court of Moscow has received two administrative lawsuits from Wikimedia Foundation Inc.

against the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, Deputy Prosecutor General (Anatoliy) Razinkin and Roskomnadzor," Maria Osvaldo said.

The hearing is scheduled for July 10.

The US-based nonprofit asked the court to reverse a Roskomnadzor ruling that found Wikipedia, which bills itself as a free online encyclopedia, in breach of information rules and a directive of the chief prosecutor's office that ordered the offending publications to be blocked.