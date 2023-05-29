UrduPoint.com

Wikipedia Host Sues Russian Media Watchdog Over Disputed Content

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Wikipedia Host Sues Russian Media Watchdog Over Disputed Content

Wikimedia Foundation, a nonprofit that hosts Wikipedia, is suing Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor and the public prosecutor's office over their attempts to block disputed content, a court spokeswoman told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Wikimedia Foundation, a nonprofit that hosts Wikipedia, is suing Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor and the public prosecutor's office over their attempts to block disputed content, a court spokeswoman told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Tver district court of Moscow has received two administrative lawsuits from Wikimedia Foundation Inc.

against the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, Deputy Prosecutor General (Anatoliy) Razinkin and Roskomnadzor," Maria Osvaldo said.

The hearing is scheduled for July 10.

The US-based nonprofit asked the court to reverse a Roskomnadzor ruling that found Wikipedia, which bills itself as a free online encyclopedia, in breach of information rules and a directive of the chief prosecutor's office that ordered the offending publications to be blocked.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Russia Tver July Media From Court

Recent Stories

Brazilian President Says in Favor of Possibility o ..

Brazilian President Says in Favor of Possibility of Venezuela Joining BRICS

11 seconds ago
 'Misogynist Imran Khan's narrative of victimhood' ..

'Misogynist Imran Khan's narrative of victimhood' bound to fail: Marriyum

49 seconds ago
 Two environmental samples test positive for poliov ..

Two environmental samples test positive for poliovirus

51 seconds ago
 Spain's Pedro Sanchez, risk-taker with a flair for ..

Spain's Pedro Sanchez, risk-taker with a flair for political gambles

54 seconds ago
 Shares of Major US Retailer Fall by 14% Amid LGBTQ ..

Shares of Major US Retailer Fall by 14% Amid LGBTQ+ Merchandise Scandal

56 seconds ago
 11 healthcare establishments sealed on malpractice ..

11 healthcare establishments sealed on malpractices

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.