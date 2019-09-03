UrduPoint.com
Xinjiang Affairs Totally Internal Matter, Foreign Countries Have No Right To Interfere: China

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 06:47 PM

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Tuesday said the affairs of Northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region were purely China's internal matter, and foreign countries had no right to interfere

"We firmly oppose this and have made solemn representations to the US," Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Geng Shaung said during his routine briefing while responding to question regarding a tweet of the United States Secretary of State about teaching and training in Xinjiang.

He said the Chinese government had released a white paper recently, which comprehensively introduced the training of vocational skills education in Xinjiang.

The local government of Xinjiang, he said, had established a vocational skills education and training center in accordance with the law in order to save the people who had been tempted by the terrorist forces and even joined in, and had minor criminal acts, so that they could get rid of the poison of extreme thoughts.

"At present, the overall social situation in Xinjiang is stable, the economic development momentum is good, and all ethnic groups live in harmony," he added.

Geng Shaung pointed out that there had been no terrorist attacks in three years and added the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang had widely supported the government's anti-terrorism and stability measures.

He said that not long ago, ambassadors and envoys from seven countries, including Laos, Cambodia, the Philippines, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bahrain and Nigeria, visited Xinjiang to learn about the situation of Xinjiang Vocational Skills Education and Training Center and positively evaluated the Chinese government's crackdown on the law and work on the prevention of terrorism, etc., that the successful experience of Xinjiang was worth learning.

The spokesperson advised the critics to take off coloured glasses, abandon the cold war mentality, stop using the issues such as Xinjiang to stop pointing at the Chinese side, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and do more things that benefit China-US mutual trust and cooperation, not the other way around.

