UrduPoint.com

Yemeni Government, Houthis Agree On Mass Prisoners Exchange - Houthis Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Yemeni Government, Houthis Agree on Mass Prisoners Exchange - Houthis Official

The Yemeni government and the Houthi movement, known officially as Ansar Allah that controls north of the country, on Monday agreed on a mass exchange of prisoners of war during talks in Geneva held under the auspices of the United Nations, the head of the Houthis' prisoner affairs committee said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The Yemeni government and the Houthi movement, known officially as Ansar Allah that controls north of the country, on Monday agreed on a mass exchange of prisoners of war during talks in Geneva held under the auspices of the United Nations, the head of the Houthis' prisoner affairs committee said on Monday.

"Negotiations on the prisoner files have concluded today, and we managed to reach an agreement on the exchange of 706 of our prisoners for 181 prisoners of the other side, including Saudi and Sudanese nationals. The exchange will take place in three weeks," Abdulqader al-Murtada said on Twitter.

The list of prisoners, who will return to the territories controlled by the Houthi rebels, also included women and civilians, Houthis spokesman Mohammed Abdessalam said, adding that the other side decided to hand over 15 Saudis and three Sudanese citizens.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels since 2014.

The situation was exacerbated in March 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition, working in cooperation with the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The latter have retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles into Saudi Arabia.

In April 2022, a two-month ceasefire was declared in Yemen under the auspices of the United Nations and the support of the parties to the conflict. In early August, the warring sides agreed to extend the truce until October 2 to negotiate an expanded truce.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced on October 2 that the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels had failed to negotiate the extension of the truce. The rebels refused to extend the deal demanding instead that the government pay officials in the Houthi-controlled areas and threatening to hit oil infrastructure in Yemen and neighboring countries unless their demands are met.

Related Topics

Firing United Nations Prisoner Exchange Twitter Yemen Oil Saudi Geneva Saudi Arabia March April August October Women 2015 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wh ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wheat farm in Mleiha

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registratio ..

Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registrations for SCRF 2023

2 minutes ago
 Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With ..

Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With Other Partners - Peskov

18 minutes ago
 5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform h ..

5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform higher education

20 minutes ago
 850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief ..

850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief package: DC

18 minutes ago
 54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.