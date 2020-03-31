UrduPoint.com
Yemeni Gov't Forces Seize Houthi Positions In Saada Province - Official Media

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 04:04 PM

The Yemeni government forces have taken control over positions of the Houthi rebel movement in the northwestern Saada province, which borders Saudi Arabia, media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Yemeni government forces have taken control over positions of the Houthi rebel movement in the northwestern Saada province, which borders Saudi Arabia, media reported.

The Yemeni forces, supported by the Saudi-led coalition's military equipment, conducted an operation targeting Houthi positions in the as-Safra area, which is located in the northeast of Saada, the official Yemeni news agency SABA reported on Monday evening from Riyadh.

Earlier on Monday, a military source told Sputnik that the coalition forces had carried out massive attacks on Houthi positions in the capital of Sanaa, adding that they had also bombed maintenance workshops and al-Dulaimi Air Base in the northern part of the capital.

The attack came after the Houthis fired several missiles and used drones to attack Riyadh and the southwestern Saudi city of Jazan.

In response to the coalition's actions, the minister of information in the Houthi-led government, Dhaifallah al-Shami, said that the movement considered attacks a dangerous escalation of the conflict between the warring parties, adding that the United Nations and UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths were "covering up the [coalition's] crimes."

